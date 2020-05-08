Hollister brush fire 75% contained after burning 150 acres

#HollisterInc pic.twitter.com/lVtLUgEuDe— Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) May 7, 2020
A brush fire that broke out on the Hollister Ranch early Thursday is 75% contained after burning more than 150 acres, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Erupting on a ridge overlooking the ranch shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, the fire was fueled by "significant" offshore winds and burned 156 acres before being contained, according to county fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
#Hollisterinc. pic.twitter.com/CkZQHRh9Zu— Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) May 7, 2020
#Hollisterinc pic.twitter.com/3BMaBEnrkv— Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) May 7, 2020
#HollisterOnc Update. 200 acres, 10% containment. 120 FF’s on scene with aircraft attacking this fire. pic.twitter.com/qqKw7vJT0c— Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) May 7, 2020
