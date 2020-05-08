Hollister brush fire 75% contained after burning 150 acres
Hollister brush fire 75% contained after burning 150 acres

A brush fire that broke out on the Hollister Ranch early Thursday is 75% contained after burning more than 150 acres, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. 

Erupting on a ridge overlooking the ranch shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, the fire was fueled by "significant" offshore winds and burned 156 acres before being contained, according to county fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

Hot and dry conditions and a period of northerly gusty winds were reported when the fire broke out. 
 
A water-dropping helicopter aided about 120 firefighters battling the flames 35 miles west of Santa Barbara.
 
Firefighters remained on scene Thursday night to continue mopping up and ensuring the fire didn't jump the line, Bertucelli said. 
 
The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
 
A 200 acre brush fire burns on Hollister Ranch, on the south Santa Barbara County coast early Thursday.
