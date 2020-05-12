Hollister brush fire 100% contained after burning 156 acres

The fire broke out along a ridge overlooking the south Santa Barbara County coast shortly after 2 a.m. May 7.
Hot and dry conditions were reported when the fire erupted. Gusty 20 mph offshore winds aided spread of the fire, which burned a total of 156 acres, according to Bertucelli.
A water-dropping helicopter aided 120 firefighters, who remained on scene Thursday night mopping up the fire.
#CaminoInc UPDATE. 5-6 acres. Forward progress stopped. Evacuation warning has been lifted. Crews will remain on scene through the night mopping up. Next information release tomorrow at 0700. Traffic restrictions still in place. Check with CHP for updates on traffic. pic.twitter.com/n1L5BMj164
A Santa Barbara County Fire Department vehicle monitors a debris basin off East Mountain Drive in Montecito during heavy rain Tuesday morning. The catastrophic 1/9 Debris Flow traveled through this channel of East Cold Springs Creek on Jan. 9, 2018.
Photos: Rain prompts evacuations in Montecito, South Coast burn areas
Evacuated areas and roads below the Whittier, Sherpa and Thomas Fire burn areas were closed Tuesday morning as Santa Barbara County Emergency Management officials prepared for possible debris flows in the same areas that were heavily affected a year ago.
The high mud mark on a Montecito home condemned after the Jan. 9, 2018, debris flow still shows as heavy equipment clearing East Cold Springs Creek is parked during rain Tuesday morning.
A mandatory evacuation sign is posted on the closed Lucky's Bar on Coast Village Road in Montecito during rain Tuesday morning.
Mario Soriano, left, and Florentino De la Cruz load sandbags in Montecito's Manning Park during heavy rain Tuesday morning.
One camper remained at Refugio State Beach during rain Tuesday morning after mandatory evacuations were issued in the Sherpa fire flood area.
A California Highway Patrol officer monitors exiting traffic in an evacuation area on San Ysidro Road in Montecito, during heavy rain on Tuesday morning.
Refugio State Beach is nearly empty during heavy rain on Tuesday morning after mandatory evacuations were issued in the Sherpa Fire flood area.
Cachuma Lake and Bradbury Dam are shown during heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 15.
A Caltrans vehicle passes a soggy banner thanking emergency workers, on Jameson Lane near San Ysidro Road in Montecito, during heavy rain on Tuesday morning.
The channel that backed up on Jan 20, 2017, flooding the private El Capitan Canyon Campground, is shown during rain on Tuesday morning.
Surf reaches the palm trees at Refugio State Beach during heavy rain on Tuesday morning after mandatory evacuations were issued in the Sherpa Fire flood area.
A mandatory evacuation sign is posted on the closed Viva Olivia store on Coast Village Road in Montecito, during heavy rain on Tuesday morning.
