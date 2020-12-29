Holiday snowfall blankets Santa Barbara County mountains

Leftover slush from snowfall that blanketed Santa Barbara County mountains on Monday continued to draw traffic to Figueroa Mountain on Tuesday afternoon.

Lines of cars and trucks crowded Los Padres National Forest roadways, with drivers pulling their vehicles off to the side of the road to allow for safe passage of oncoming vehicles.

A local hiker who visited Monday when snowfall was heavier said he saw a number of vehicles get stuck due to slick roads and their inability to pass safely.

To avoid possible danger, he opted on Tuesday to park farther down the mountain and hike up to enjoy the sights from an alternate vantage point.

Higher elevations such as San Rafael Peak saw 5 to 6 inches of snow between Sunday and Monday evening, while lower ranges welcomed a thin dusting, according to weather reports.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.

