Holiday drive-in bingo events planned for seniors, families in December

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is planning two drive-in holiday bingo events at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center in December, with one option for seniors and another for families.

Holiday bingo, reserved for residents 50 years of age and older, will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 11.

On Dec. 12, residents of all ages are invited to family holiday bingo from 1 to 2:30 p.m., with bingo cards available for everyone 5 years of age and older.

Both events are free and will include a variety of holiday prizes, and maybe even some yuletide surprises, said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

To register for either bingo event and for more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.

The Elwin Mussell Senior Center is located at 510 E. Park Ave.

