The Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538 is bringing back its annual Holiday Boutique and Craft Fair with a lineup of vendors Sunday.
This year's holiday shopping event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the lodge and will feature over 50 craft and gift vendors, food and baked items for purchase, a raffle, and a community food and toy drive.
Handmade goods available for purchase will range from quilts and jewelry to candles and home decor.
Admission to the fair is free, and all attendees will receive a ticket to enter into a raffle to receive door prizes every hour. The first 50 families to arrive will also receive a goodie bag.
Residents are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to donate as well as new unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots program.
The Santa Maria Elks Lodge is located 1309 N. Bradley Road.