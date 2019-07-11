Altrusa International Santa Maria Inc. will host the 7th annual Hoe Down with the Hounds dog show and dinner on Aug. 17 at 5:15 p.m. at the Elks Lodge 1538 at 1309 N. Bradley Rd., in Santa Maria.
Reservations are $45 per person, or $20 per person for those 16 years and under for the show and dinner.
If you're interested in entering your dog, the fee is $25 and proceeds benefit the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society. Adoptable dogs are part of the show and veterans will also be honored.
Contact Maria Martino at (805) 714-8749 or email Poohesq1@mac.com for more information.