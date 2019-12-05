Months after Hobby Lobby began planning its move into Santa Maria, the arts and crafts giant is set to begin construction work on its new store.
Earlier this year, the company submitted building plans to the city for renovations it wishes to complete at the old Toys R Us building on South Bradley Road that will serve as the retailer's Santa Maria home.
Santa Maria Community Development Director Chuen Ng said contractors for Hobby Lobby contacted the city earlier this week and were expected to pick up a building permit to begin renovation work at the old Toys R Us building on Thursday.
On Wednesday, trucks from a couple different contractors were parked in front of the planned store, and a wooden sign touting the upcoming arrival of Hobby Lobby was visible in front of the building.
Hobby Lobby did not respond to an emailed request for comment on the status of the new store or how long its planned renovations might take.
The permit for Hobby Lobby's renovated store was approved this past summer, but city officials were waiting for the crafts chain to pick up its permit.
Once open, the store will be the only Hobby Lobby in either Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo counties.
The nearest existing stores are located in Oxnard and Bakersfield.