News of Hobby Lobby’s plans to move into Santa Maria’s old Toys R Us building prompted an outpouring of mostly positive reaction Thursday from residents and commenters on social media.
The arts and crafts powerhouse submitted plans for tenant improvements in early April, said Seth McMillan, the city's building division manager.
The chain, which has a large and devoted following, operates more than 850 stores around the United States. Stores in Bakersfield and Oxnard are currently the closest to Santa Maria.
Arts and crafts giant Hobby Lobby has submitted plans to open a store in the former Toys R Us building in southeast Santa Maria.
The plan check process is expected to take several months, after which Hobby Lobby could obtain a permit to begin work on the improvements it plans for the 45,000-square-foot building located at 1411 S. Bradley Road.
The building has been vacant since Toys R Us closed all its U.S. stores last June.
The time frame for the store opening is largely dependent on Hobby Lobby, McMillan said.
Grace Cornejo, who was shopping at Michaels on Thursday, said she is excited about Hobby Lobby’s planned store.
The impending closure of Santa Maria's Toys R Us — the only remaining large toy retailer in the city — has disappointed parents and children s…
“I follow them on Instagram and I like the stuff they have. My friend is also a big fan — her husband is about to go broke,” she joked.
Others noted the planned store would be located near already existing arts and crafts chains.
“Michaels, [Jo-Ann] and Hobby Lobby all within walking distance from each other?!? Is this a crafters' Shangri-la???,” wrote former Planning Commissioner Kelly White O'Neill on a story posted Wednesday on the Santa Maria Times' Facebook page. She was one of hundreds of commenters who shared reactions to news of the store's plans.
Poll: Hobby Lobby could be making their way to Santa Maria. If you had the choice, who's next?
After seeing the excitement over the news of a Hobby Lobby potentially coming to town, we asked what store(s) readers want to see come to Santa Maria. And we, quickly, got a few responses. Here are a few that you can choose from, and vote on. Go to our Facebook page and comment on your choice, and be sure to follow our page for more news and information on development in the Santa Maria Valley.
Diane Camacho, who was shopping at Michaels on Thursday, noted the proximity of the planned Hobby Lobby to Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts and Michaels stores.
“It’s interesting that there going to be three [arts and crafts stores] so close to each other, but I’ve heard good things about Hobby Lobby,” she said. “It’ll be fun to check it out.”
Negative reactions to the news largely centered around the company’s involvement in a U.S. Supreme Court case over whether corporations with religious objections had to cover certain contraceptives for female employees under the Affordable Care Act.
The case — Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc. — ended in 2014 with a 5-4 decision that closely held companies with sincerely held religious objections did not have to provide coverage for certain forms of contraception if there are less restrictive ways of furthering the law’s interest.
“I'll pass on giving my money to a hateful organization,” Fanessa Jean wrote on Facebook.