Hobby Lobby opens Santa Maria location to excited customers

On Hobby Lobby's opening day in Santa Maria, people could be seen leaving the arts and crafts chain store on South Bradley Road with bags crammed full of crafting materials.

Many residents have been anticipating the arrival of the store for months, eager for items including fabrics, jewelry making supplies, sewing materials, scrapbooking items and home decor in a location closer than those in Oxnard and Bakersfield.

Renovations at the former Toys R Us site on Bradley Road began in December of 2019, with residents stopping every so often to see if the store was open yet.

Santa Maria resident Mary Lou Dryman said she had been waiting for the arrival of the local Hobby Lobby ever since her sister told her about how great the store was earlier in the year, and on Wednesday, she was finally able to see what all the hype was about.

"They have everything you could think of. I've been waiting for a long time. My sister goes to the one in Bakersfield and was telling me how great is was. So, here I am," Dryman said.

Hobby Lobby representatives shared plans in January predicting an April opening, which did not take place. However, in May, store manager Sandra Ornelas shared a target opening date of June 26, stating that preparations were going smoothly.