Lompoc urban forestry crews and the city streets division conduct cleanup of an Italian stone pine tree that fell Sunday morning due to soil over-saturation caused by recent storms.

A parked vehicle was crushed when a historic Italian stone pine tree fell in Lompoc on the 200 block of South H Street Sunday morning due to recent storm systems that have battered the area.

No injuries were reported.

The City of Lompoc Urban Forestry Supervisor Sean O’Neil explained that excessive rain in a short time can soften the ground and make it difficult for the root system to sustain a large tree, resulting in fallen trees.

