The Historic Santa Maria Inn, owned by the Hearns and Hollingsead families. The Inn employs 54 full-time employees and 48 part-time employees. Located at 801 S. Broadway in Santa Maria, the business first opened its doors in 1917 with proprietor Fran J. McCoy.
It sold in 1999 to the present-day owners. The Historic Santa Maria Inn has provided unique accommodations to Santa Maria Valley travelers for over 100 years.
A.T. Still University which provides Physician Assistant education for healthcare providers focused on underserved communities. The University employs 22 full-time employees.
Its Santa Maria campus launched in 2021 at 1075 Betteravia Rd., matriculating 90 students in its inaugural class. Dr. Craig M. Phelps is the current University President.
The original campus was founded in 1892 in Missouri and continues to operate there, as well as in Arizona and California.
Businesses are chosen by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber. To nominate a business or ask about the program, contact Paulina Leang, Marketing and Communications Coordinator at the Chamber via email at paulina@santamaria.com or by phone at (805) 925-2403 extension 853.