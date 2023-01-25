Dr. Ted Wendel, Senior Vice President of A.T. Still University

Dr. Ted Wendel, Senior Vice President of A.T. Still University, accepts the January 2023 Healthcare Business of the Month recognition from Mayor Alice Patino.

 Contributed, City of Santa Maria

The City of Santa Maria and Santa Maria Valley Chamber have partnered to highlight different businesses in the city through their featured businesses program.

This program gives recognition to businesses who have been in the community for a significant amount of time or have provided unique or significant contributions to the community.

The focus for the next 12 months will be to recognize local businesses for their longevity, or to recognize businesses that have made significant healthcare contributions.

Scott Shute, General Manager of the Historic Santa Maria Inn

Scott Shute, General Manager of the Historic Santa Maria Inn, accepts the January 2023 Long-Standing Business of the Month recognition from Councilman Michael Cordero.   

