Historic merger announced between Santa Barbara, Santa Maria Valley humane societies

The merger has called for the creation of new staff positions that will represent both locations, including Vice President of Veterinary Medicine Katie Marrie, a former veterinarian with the ASPCA in Los Angeles, and Vice President of Campus Operations Dori Villalon, who previously worked as operations director for Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

Currently, the two shelter entities will retain their own names, and a new title for the joint organization will be ironed out later in the year, a shelter spokeswoman said.

Coordinating the two offices to work as one cohesive organization will be a process developed over the next year, according to shelter staff.

"We've announced the merger, and now it's going to be the infrastructure, aligning the staff and volunteers to align our mission, so we have a good foundation," Burns said.

However, shelter staff said the public should not notice any changes or delays in daily operations at each of the two offices during the transition.