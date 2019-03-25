A hiker was airlifted from a Grass Mountain walking trail in Los Olivos Sunday afternoon after reportedly breaking her ankle.
According to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response were called to the trail at 1:26 p.m. on Sunday, and found a 59-year-old woman about 1.5 miles up the trail who was unable to walk down the trail to medical transport.
The patient, who was not identified, was airlifted to the Santa Ynez Valley Airport where she was transferred to AMR and taken to a local hospital via ambulance.