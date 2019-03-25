A hiker was airlifted from a Grass Mountain walking trail in Los Olivos on Sunday afternoon after reportedly breaking her ankle.
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department and American Medical Response were called to the trail at 1:26 p.m. Sunday, where they found a 50-year-old woman about 1.5 miles up the trail who was unable to walk down the trail to medical transport, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
The patient, who was not identified, was airlifted to the Santa Ynez Valley Airport where she was taken to a local hospital via ambulance.
Updated video of SBC hoist rescue on Grass Mountain in Los Olivos. Video credit Jethro Acosta pic.twitter.com/6GuGrqyclC— Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) March 24, 2019