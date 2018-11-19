More than 100 hikers trekked across an Altadena mountain in September and raised more than $30,000 to help Circle V Ranch Camp rebuild from the ashes of a wildfire and reopen next year.
Camp alumni and staff as well as family and friends participated in the 2018 Hike4Kids fundraising event Sept. 9 at Echo Mountain, a Circle V spokeswoman said.
The event attracted more than 100 hikers of all ages who, along with more than 250 people and organizations, have raised more than $30,000.
In addition, an anonymous matching gift increased the total raised to $60,000, the spokeswoman said.
“Since the Whittier wildfire in Santa Barbara County forced the closure of Circle V on July 8, 2017; we have been focused on raising money to rebuild and reopen in 2019,” said Ray Lopez, camp director.
“So, in 2018, we held our second-ever Hike4Kids benefit in Los Angeles County, where many of our counselors and alumni live,” Lopez said. “We are so blessed to have so many generous donors step up and step out for this hike.”
The Whittier fire that broke out July 8, 2017, across Highway 154 from Cachuma Lake quickly raced through Camp Whittier, Circle V Ranch Camp and Rancho Alegre Boy Scout Camp and Outdoor School on its way to charring 18,430 acres and destroying 16 homes and 30 outbuildings before finally being contained three months later.
But even before the fire was declared contained, St. Vincent de Paul Los Angeles, which owns and operates Circle V, was making plans and raising funds to replace the water treatment facility and the craft and health cabins the fire destroyed, setting spring 2019 as its reopening target.
“Funds are still urgently needed to get Circle V open again,” said Gina Doyle, advancement director for St. Vincent de Paul.
Doyle asked that people consider donating to Circle V at https://svdpla.org/donate/rebuild-camp/, noting that tax benefits can accrue to those who give to the cause before the end of 2018.
Circle V Ranch Camp & Retreat Center was founded in 1945 by St. Vincent de Paul Los Angeles and since 1990 has been located on 30 acres across Highway 154 from Cachuma Lake in the Los Padres National Forest.
During the summer months, Circle V offers six-day sessions of traditional summer camp for boys and girls ages 7 to 13 years and leadership training for ages 14 to 17 years.
In summer 2016, the camp hosted more than 1,000 children, the spokeswoman said.
During autumn, winter and spring, Circle V is rented to other nonprofit groups and organizations that bring more than 3,000 guests of all ages to the facility.
For more information, visit www.CircleVRanchCamp.org.