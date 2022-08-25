Highway 1 was reopened about 9 a.m. Thursday after being shut down 4 miles south of Guadalupe after an early morning crash between a Toyota Prius and a John Deere tractor.

Caltrans District 5 announced the reopening of the highway after it was closed by the crash about 4:45 a.m. 7 miles north of the Black Road intersection.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Scott Safechuck said some minor extrication was required to remove one of the two people in the Prius.

