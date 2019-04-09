Northwest winds at speeds between 32 and 46 mph, with gusts to 55 mph, toppled a palm tree on Lupine Street in Lompoc Tuesday afternoon, which landed on a car. No one was injured. Winds are forecast to decrease to 25-39 mph on Wednesday, but increase to moderate gale-force again Thursday into Friday and then again to gale-fore levels Saturday and Sunday, according to John Lindsey, meteorologist with PG&E.
Breaking
Recommended
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Latest Local Offers
Buellton Rec Center
Fusion Colors Auto Body Repair