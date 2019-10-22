Northern Santa Barbara County will mostly see temperatures in the 90s from Santa Ynez to Santa Maria through the end of the week, as offshore winds create a high-pressure system over the region.
As the dry offshore winds begin weakening over the weekend, temperatures through the Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys will cool significantly on Saturday, Sunday and into next week.
On Tuesday, Santa Maria’s temperature hit a high of 97 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
The temperature was 4 degrees shy of the record for the day, which was 101 degrees in 1929, and 24 degrees hotter than average.
The high temperatures prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for the county, which was in place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
In Santa Maria, temperatures are expected to be 86 on Wednesday, 95 on Thursday, 91 on Friday, 83 on Saturday and 75 on Sunday.
Lows will begin the week in the high 50s and trend toward mid-40s by the end of the weekend.
High temperatures in Lompoc are forecast to be 83 on Wednesday, 92 on Thursday, 86 on Friday and 73 on Saturday. Lows should range between the mid-50s and mid-40s.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, high temperatures will drop to 95 on Wednesday and 94 on Thursday, rise to 98 on Friday then slide to 94 on Saturday and 82 on Sunday.