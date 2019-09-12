A high-pressure system over Santa Barbara County will bring a spike in temperatures Friday before giving way to a cooling trend for the early part of next week.
“We’re expecting the high-pressure system to bring warmer weather into this weekend,” said Kaily Delerme, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Oxnard office. “The warmest days are expected to be Friday and Saturday.”
In the Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys, highs will hit 88 degrees on Friday, 79 on Saturday, 72 on Sunday and 73 on Monday, forecasters said.
Lows in Santa Maria will be 60 on Friday before cooling slightly, reaching 55 by Monday. Lompoc lows will hover around 55 degrees through Monday.
Temperatures in the Santa Ynez Valley are expected to reach 100 degrees on Friday before dropping to 95 on Saturday, 87 on Sunday, 88 on Monday and 89 on Tuesday, forecasters said.
Lows will hover around the low to mid-50s.
“The onshore winds will return and cool things off around Saturday afternoon,” Delerme said. “Sunday is when the low-pressure system moves in. That’ll allow for that marine layer to cool things off, especially in the coastal areas.”