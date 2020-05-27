High school seniors joining the military receive stoles for graduation gowns
High school seniors joining the military receive stoles for graduation gowns

From the May 26 recap: Santa Maria news you may have missed today series
  • Updated
More than 50 local high school seniors joining the Navy, Army, Air Force and Marines received stoles to wear over their graduation gowns during a drive-through ceremony Tuesday night. 

Recruiters, school staff and well-wishers gathered at Righetti High School's bus-loading zone to celebrate the seniors. 

"I wish we could honor these brave students like they deserve, but in these times a drive-through ceremony is the best we can do," said Righetti teacher Samuel "Dutch" Van Patten. "These students have made a choice to protect the rest of our rights and freedoms. God bless them, and thank you to all of them."

This is the first year all the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District campuses joined forces as a group to honor students entering the military after graduation. 

