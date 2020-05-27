High school seniors joining the military receive stoles for graduation gowns

More than 50 local high school seniors joining the Navy, Army, Air Force and Marines received stoles to wear over their graduation gowns during a drive-through ceremony Tuesday night.
Recruiters, school staff and well-wishers gathered at Righetti High School's bus-loading zone to celebrate the seniors.
"I wish we could honor these brave students like they deserve, but in these times a drive-through ceremony is the best we can do," said Righetti teacher Samuel "Dutch" Van Patten. "These students have made a choice to protect the rest of our rights and freedoms. God bless them, and thank you to all of them."
This is the first year all the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District campuses joined forces as a group to honor students entering the military after graduation.
052620 Military stoles 02.jpg
052620 Military stoles 01.jpg
052620 Military stoles 03.jpg
052620 Military stoles 04.jpg
052620 Military stoles 05.jpg
052620 Military stoles 06.jpg
052620 Military stoles 07.jpg
052620 Military stoles 08.jpg
052620 Military stoles 09.jpg
052620 Military stoles 10.jpg
052620 Military stoles 11.jpg
052620 Military stoles 12.jpg
052620 Military stoles 13.jpg
052620 Military stoles 14.jpg
052620 Military stoles 15.jpg
052620 Military stoles 16.jpg
