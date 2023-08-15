High school resource officers will be back on Santa Maria campuses this school year to enhance security, foster community outreach and build relationships, according to officials.

Officer Timothy Treffts will be working at Santa María High School, and officer Michael Sanchez will work at Pioneer Valley High School.

“School resource officers are a positive influence on the schools and the community in general,” said Sgt. Felix Diaz, of the Santa Maria Police Department. “Again, just building those relationships early on with teachers, the school district, parents, students and things of that nature. I think that’s one of the bigger positives of having school resource officers again on top of the security.”

