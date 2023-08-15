High school resource officers will be back on Santa Maria campuses this school year to enhance security, foster community outreach and build relationships, according to officials.
Officer Timothy Treffts will be working at Santa María High School, and officer Michael Sanchez will work at Pioneer Valley High School.
“School resource officers are a positive influence on the schools and the community in general,” said Sgt. Felix Diaz, of the Santa Maria Police Department. “Again, just building those relationships early on with teachers, the school district, parents, students and things of that nature. I think that’s one of the bigger positives of having school resource officers again on top of the security.”
The program that included having school resource officers regularly stationed at the schools was cut in December 2021 due to the pandemic and a staffing shortage.
The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District pays approximately $135,000 for each officer annually, and the money comes from LCAP funding and is paid to the law enforcement agency supplying the officer, according to Kenny Klein, district public information officer.
In addition to the officers at Santa Maria High and Pioneer Valley, Klein said a sheriff’s deputy will be on campus at Righetti and Delta high schools.
“What I would tell the kids is say hello to your resource officers,” said Diaz. “The two resource officers we got are really good guys. They’re pretty amicable and easy to talk to, so say hello to them.”
The resource officers will be on campus Monday through Friday during school hours.
Diaz said school resource officers are a great resource for law enforcement and for the community because a lot of calls from the high schools “get filtered through our patrol when we’re dealing with other general issues in the community.”
“School resource officers are able to focus more on issues on campus during school hours. They have that direct communication with an officer versus having to wait to be a priority based on other calls,” said Diaz. “So I think that’s one of the other big positives to having school resources officers.”
Diaz said that the two Santa Maria officers are locals and graduates from Pioneer Valley High School, who both know the community very well.
“They live in a community so they understand the community and like I said, my biggest thing for them is just making those connections with students,” said Diaz. “Knowing who’s who, talking to them ... they’re local kids and they're invested in the community.”
Diaz said there was interest expressed by the high school district to bring the resource officers back, and said the collaboration between the district and police department is a good one.
It worked out, he said, to get them back "in the nick of time," for the first day of school.
Diaz emphasizes that in addition to school safety, outreach with local youth that is sometimes “lacking or not there,” is a priority for the officers.
Each officer has an office on campus, according to Diaz, and he encourages students to familiarize themselves with the office location and know that, “if they’re there, their offices should be open and they want to communicate with you.”
“They are there, they are approachable, talk to them if you have any problems if you have any issues or just want someone to talk or just build a relationship and learn more about the career of being an officer, things of that nature,” said Diaz.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.