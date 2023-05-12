The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District held a substance prevention information night on Thursday.
The presentation, held at Santa Maria High School, was aimed at helping parents understand the dangers associated with the drug fentanyl, which has caused the majority of overdose deaths in the county and throughout the country.
Attendees included parents and guardians of Santa Maria Joint Union High School District students and other members of the public.
A fentanyl awareness presentation and other resources were provided by the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness, Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and the Santa Maria Police Department.
Katarina Zamora and Laura Chavez, from the county's Department of Behavioral Wellness, led the informative presentation, arming parents with important information about the drug's effects, how it's used, how to prevent an overdose and how to move forward.
“Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent," Zamora said. "Like morphine, it is a medicine that is typically used to treat patients with severe pain, especially after surgery.
“It is also sometimes used to treat patients with chronic pain who are physically tolerant to other opioids. Tolerance occurs when you need a higher and/or more frequent amount of a drug to get the desired effects.”
Amongst the crowd was Isabel Rodriguez, a grandmother to a local student who says she cares for her granddaughter and thinks meetings like these are important.
“For me, it’s very important to learn about drug addiction to find out step-by-step what I can do to prevent her from ever going down that path," Rodriguez said.
To bring the conversation to life, Brandie Pena, the coalition coordinator for Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, presented a mock teenage bedroom setup on stage to show parents what to be aware of and how many things can be “hidden in plain sight."
Pena said this presentation gives parents a different perspective.
“The purpose of this is to provide parents with the tools, information and resources to have conversations about drugs in the community,” said Pena. “We have everything from alcohol to vaping, cannabis, edibles and it's just to show parents the latest trends. Like how stash containers can be discreet and how things can be hidden.”
Pena displayed an energy drink can next to a "Four Loko" can and pointed out how the cans look very similar. Four Lokos are known as supersized "alcopops" which are sugar-sweetened beverages and include 14% alcohol in a single can.
Zamora shared statistics showing that synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, are now the most common drugs involved in drug overdose deaths in the United States. Santa Barbara County has seen the number of opioid-related deaths involving fentanyl increase from six in 2016 to 115 in 2023.
“We want to talk about how we can know when someone is using fentanyl," Zamora said. "What can you see? If you have a young student that is using drugs, there are various things to see if they are using.”
Signs of a potential problem can be physical and social. Additional signs to consider are mood changes such as agitation, increasing depression or anxiety and asking for more money for questionable reasons.
Common physical signs include fatigue and drowsiness, pinpoint pupils, dark circles under the eyes, health complaints such as being constipated or experiencing nausea, changes in sleep patterns, deterioration of hygiene or personal appearance and rapid weight loss.
Common social signs include isolating from family and friends, change in friends, skipping school or work, a drop in grades or performance and a lack of interest in hobbies and recreational activities.
Chavez reminded attendees that just because a student has one of these signs doesn't mean they are automatically doing drugs, but rather to be aware if they are showing multiple signs.
Fentanyl comes in various forms
Fentanyl can come in various forms such as pills, pure powder, mixed with heroin and sugar, and adulterated psychostimulants.
“When used illegally, fentanyl is often made into pills that look like other prescription opioids, or in a powder form that can be smoked, injected, or ingested,” said Chavez. “Drug dealers are also mixing fentanyl with other drugs such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, or even marijuana.”
“A lot of people think, 'Well, why can't you just stop using it already/' But the thing is, the body becomes dependent on the drug and it gets used to using a lot of it and it's very difficult to stop using it,” said Chavez. “We wanted to tell you this because there are kids who are using drugs and they want to stop using drugs, but it's very difficult for them so we are going to talk about how we can help them.”
Fentanyl is incredibly addictive, which leads to painful withdrawal symptoms and intense cravings. According to Chavez, because fentanyl is so addictive, it can quickly become the drug of choice among young people. When it's synthetically manufactured, potency varies even within one pill, which can lead to a fatal overdose.
Chavez and Zamora emphasized the importance of parents having a conversation with their students about drugs and shared information about overdose prevention, the signs of an overdose and how to take action. They also shared examples of medications to explore for addiction treatment or medication-assisted treatment.
Santa Maria Police Department Det. Oscar Corral shared the police's perspective and statistics regarding drugs in the city. Corral said prior to the pandemic, the department had police officers at the high schools and junior highs and by fall 2023 they plan to have officers back in schools.
“Unfortunately, in 2020, we lost a lot of our officers. A lot of officers retired and we weren't able to hire to replace them so we lost a lot of our police force,” said Corral. “...I’m told by my chief that we expect to have the numbers back up and hopefully we can put an officer in the 2023 school-year back in schools.”
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.