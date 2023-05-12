The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District held a substance prevention information night on Thursday.

The presentation, held at Santa Maria High School, was aimed at helping parents understand the dangers associated with the drug fentanyl, which has caused the majority of overdose deaths in the county and throughout the country.

Attendees included parents and guardians of Santa Maria Joint Union High School District students and other members of the public.

April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times.

