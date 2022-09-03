A strong upper-level high-pressure system will continue to produce hot temperatures in the inland valleys and warm temperatures in the coastal valleys and even along some of the beaches as gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) Santa Lucia (offshore) winds develop during the morning. These winds will produce mostly clear skies and warm temperatures in the coastal regions.
This weekend’s high temperatures will range between the mid- and high 70s along the beaches. The coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc) will reach the high 80s to the low 90s, while triple-digit temperatures are expected in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez).
The ridge of high pressure responsible for the hot temperatures will move toward the east; consequently, a gradual cooling trend will start Tuesday and will continue through Friday as the northwesterly (onshore) flow continues throughout the day. This onshore flow also will allow the marine layer with night and morning fog and mist to develop along the coastline.
I can't count the number of late summer heat spells created by high pressure over the Four Corners area broken by the North American Monsoon. However, it can be a double-bladed sword with rain but also lightning. NOAA’s Global Forecast System model advertises rain next weekend, Sept. 10 and Sept. 11. However, the other models are not.
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
54/88 60/91 60/87 61/82 59/79 59/77 58/74 59/75
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
57/103 63/103 62/101 60/97 60/96 57/93 56/91 58/93
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
55/86 59/89 59/82 61/80 58/77 58/75 57/72 58/73
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 59 degrees through Friday.
Saturday’s 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 9-second period) will remain at this level into Sunday, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet with the same period on Monday and remain at this level through Friday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere
A 1- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (220-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 16- to 18-second period) is expected along our coastline on Monday into Wednesday.