The Hi-Way Drive-In sign has been removed from the former theater lot in Santa Maria and trucked to Barstow, marking the first steps for the property to be converted into housing as planning for the development continues.
The Santa Maria City Council in December approved rezoning the old Hi-Way Drive-in Theater on Santa Maria Way to allow local nonprofit People’s Self-Help Housing to build nearly 50 residential units on the property. The units will be designated for low-income families who apply through People’s Self-Help Housing's home ownership program.
The theater had been up for sale since 2019 due to revenue shortages. As the pandemic worsened the issue, People’s Self-Help Housing stepped in to negotiate with the owners of the drive-in, on the condition that the zoning be changed. The council held a public hearing on the zoning Dec. 21, which included a comment of support from Jarrett Gran, whose family owned the drive-in.
Upon receiving unanimous approval from the council, People’s Self-Help Housing purchased the lot for $3.3 million just before the theater’s final show on Jan. 6.
“The green light to proceed with the zoning change was a huge milestone and a sign that we can continue the process.” said Ken Trigueiro, CEO for People’s Self-Help Housing.
In April, the Hi-Way Drive-In sign was removed from the property and sold to the Skyway Drive-In in Barstow. That sign should be up soon, minus the "Hi-Way."
Removing the signage was the first step in a long series before the development gets built.
Trigeuiro and staff hope to have the detailed plans for the development approved by the Santa Maria Planning Commission this fall. That would allow the nonprofit to begin spreading the word about the project and accepting applications before holding a lottery for its low-income housing.
“That cycle really starts with outreach, letting people know who we are and what will be available,” Trigueiro said.
The drive-in development will be one of People’s Self-Help Housing's "sweat-equity" programs in which the families chosen by a lottery system will spend roughly 40 hours per week doing some of the construction on their property as well as their neighbors' properties. The labor helps drive down construction costs and is used in lieu of a cash down payment.
In the case of the drive-in, Trigueiro hopes to see people working on their own homes by spring 2024.
“We stagger it so there will be groups of 10 [families] building, and then every three months we will add a group until all of them are finished,” he said.
Triguerio did note that the timeline could speed up or slow down depending on how each phase progresses. COVID-19 has had an adverse effect on housing construction, largely due to supply chain issues, yet all of the People’s Self-Help Housing projects currently under construction are still on time.
“We have five projects under construction right now. Each one is on schedule but day by day we face challenges,” he said. “There's so many experiencing challenges — and we’re in the middle, not through it yet— we have great relationships and are able to rely on local folks and some dedicated partners to our mission.”