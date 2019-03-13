Jim Glines will speak about heroes and legends and the giving spirit of the Santa Maria Valley in the next Heart of the Valley presentation at 10:15 p.m. Saturday in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.
Thanks to a partnership with local historian Shirley Contreras, the free monthly series will feature an expert speaker talking about various aspects of local history. It is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped Santa Maria and the region.
Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged.
Seating, which is limited, will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.