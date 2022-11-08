Challenger Christina Hernandez is holding the lead over incumbent Eugene Costa Jr. in the race for his Guadalupe City Council seat, according to unofficial early results released by the Santa Barbara County Elections Division.

The first results released after the polls closed at 8 p.m. show Costa has pulled in 267 votes, or 39.1% of the ballots cast, while Hernandez has gathered 387 votes for 56.7% of the ballots cast.

Incumbent Mayor Ariston Julian is running unopposed in his bid for re-election and has collected 472 votes for 95.5%, while 23 write-in votes were cast for 4.7% of the vote

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

Recommended for you