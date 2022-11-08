Challenger Christina Hernandez is holding the lead over incumbent Eugene Costa Jr. in the race for his Guadalupe City Council seat, according to unofficial early results released by the Santa Barbara County Elections Division.
The first results released after the polls closed at 8 p.m. show Costa has pulled in 267 votes, or 39.1% of the ballots cast, while Hernandez has gathered 387 votes for 56.7% of the ballots cast.
Incumbent Mayor Ariston Julian is running unopposed in his bid for re-election and has collected 472 votes for 95.5%, while 23 write-in votes were cast for 4.7% of the vote
Also running unopposed is Anna Marie Santillan Michaud, who is seeking the post of city treasurer, and she has garnered 446 votes for 95.5% of ballots cast. So far, 21 write-in votes were cast for 4.5% of the ballots counted.
County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland said the initial report on vote totals will consist of vote-by-mail ballots the Elections Division received before Election Day, with updates being posted as precinct ballots are tallied.
Provisional and vote-by-mail ballots received Election Day and ballots postmarked that day and arriving after Nov. 8 will be counted this week, but the results won’t be posted until Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Holland said he doesn’t expect votes tallied later this week to have much of an impact on vote totals reported Tuesday night.