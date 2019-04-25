A Santa Ynez resident has been elected president of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse’s board of directors.
Sara O’Shaughnessy was chosen to succeed Richard Kline, who was elected chairman of the board.
She has served on the board since 2013, the past two years as vice president.
A local businesswoman, O’Shaughnessy grew up in the Santa Ynez Valley and graduated from UCSB with honors, a posse spokeswoman said.
She spent 20 years in the publishing and advertising business in Southern California, running West Coast advertising sales for various national magazines, most recently Field & Stream.
Eleven years ago, she moved back to the Santa Ynez Valley from Newport Beach with her husband and daughter.
The Sheriff's Benevolent Posse is a nonprofit organization that helps fill Sheriff’s Office needs not funded by the county budget, including protective vests, night-vision goggles, specialized weapons, drug- and explosives-detecting dogs and dive team equipment.
For more information on the Sheriff’s Benevolent Posse, visit www.sbsheriffsposse.org.
Julian Araujo dazzles, leaves with injury late as three former Santa Barbara County stars meet in MLS match
Julian Araujo is 17 years old and, yet, he's already making waves in the MLS. The Lompoc native made his second start in the MLS Wednesday night.
However, Araujo's play didn't match that of a first-year player who isn't even old enough to vote.
The defender from Lompoc was, perhaps, the best player on the pitch, snuffing out attacking runs from Minnesota United forwards, then racing back down on the wing to help set up his LA Galaxy's offense.
In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Santa Maria Public Library will screen the documentary film “Visions of Warriors” at 2:30 p.m. May 6 in Shepard Hall.
The screening is free, and no ticket is required to attend.
In the documentary, four veterans from the Vietnam War era to the Iraq War participate in a groundbreaking Veteran Photo Recovery Project and use innovative photography therapy to treat their mental illnesses.
The film follows Mark Pinto, Priscilla Bethel, Ari Sonnenberg and Homerina Bond as they find treatment for their mental illnesses, including moral injury, post-traumatic stress disorder and military sexual trauma.
For more information, contact the library’s information desk at 805-925-0994, ext. 8562, or Ming Lai of Humanist Films at 626-372-1301 or minglai@humanistfilms.com.
Roughly 60 Brownies and Juniors from local Girl Scout troops "tinkered" with science, technology, engineering, art and math — or STEAM — concepts during a Wednesday morning camp at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center in Santa Maria.
Started in 2016 by Isabella Blanco, a Santa Maria High School student and 13-year member of the Girl Scouts, the annual spring camp is designed to get more young girls interested in science and technology at a young age.
Hundreds of local job seekers were able to network and meet with potential employers Wednesday afternoon during the return of the annual Lompoc Valley Job and Resource Fair.
The fair, held in the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, was the centerpiece of a trio of events organized primarily by the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board as part of the county’s “Workforce Week, Lompoc Valley 2019 Initiative.”
In honor of its 60th anniversary, the family-owned Rancho Bowl bowling alley will host a mural contest that aims to showcase the history of Santa Maria.
The contest, open until June 1, invites artists to submit artwork proposals about what they believe to be important aspects of the city’s history.
The mural will ultimately take up the entire side of the Rancho Bowl building, an area roughly 122 feet by 40 feet in size, said Ashlee Carranza, co-owner of the bowling alley.
Twenty-one elementary school students spent part of their spring break learning to cook various international recipes inside Rice Elementary School’s cafeteria Wednesday.
The fifth- and sixth-graders from 4-H Student Nutrition Advisory Council Clubs took part in the fourth annual Culinary Academy, spearheaded by six adults from UC CalFresh Healthy Living.
On the menu: French omelets, French toast made with applesauce, banana oatmeal muffins and the Peruvian dish ceviche, which is often used in pico de gallo.
The Santa Ynez Pirates and San Marcos Royals softball teams don’t know who they will next be playing.
But both teams know they’ll be playing someone next week when the CIF Southern Section playoffs begin.
Both squads had already earned playoffs spots before Wednesday’s regular season finale at Santa Ynez High.
To get an insight into the type of person Joseph Domingues Jr. is, just listen to these six words spoken by longtime former St. Joseph track and field coach Greg Sarkisian.
"This young man is my hero," Sarkisian said.
Sarkisian has decades of experience working with athletes around the state, but Domingues' character and ability still had a profound effect on the veteran coach. Sarkisian was speaking at a ceremony to honor Domingues' appointment to the United States Naval Academy.
Nipomo batters struck out a lot, and the Titans made some crucial defensive mis-plays.
That helped add up to a 4-3 win for Atascadero in eight innings Wednesday in a Nipomo Spring Classic game at Nipomo. The Greyhounds (6-15) came into this one with only five wins, but they out-played the Titans (13-10-1).
"We struck out too many times," Nipomo coach Samm Spears said succintly after watching his batters fan a total of 15 times against Atascadero starter Justin Vose (six innings) and reliever Evyn Lade (the last two).
Today
Plenty of sunshine. High 79F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny skies. High near 75F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.