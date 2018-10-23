The public is being asked to help locate the person who dumped a sick horse by the side of the road, said a spokesman for Santa Barbara County Animal Services.
Agency officials are also seeking help with the animal’s veterinary care and applications from people who might be interested in adopting the horse if and when it recovers from its injuries.
Animal Services received a call Thursday, Oct. 18, about a sick horse that someone had unloaded from a trailer in the 6000 block of Dominion Road in Santa Maria, then quickly fled, the spokesman said.
When Animal Control officers arrived, they were led to a very thin bay thoroughbred mare approximately 16 hands high with open abscesses on her neck, swelling on her abdomen and chest and a few abrasions on her back.
The mare was transported to an equine veterinary hospital for care, and her prognosis as of Tuesday was guarded, the spokesman said.
Several people saw the horse being unloaded and the driver fleeing, and photos of the vehicle and trailer were sent to Animal Services, but the license plate is not legible, the spokesman said.
The vehicle appears to be a tan-colored Chevrolet Suburban pulling a brown and white two-horse bumper-hitch trailer.
“We are seeking the public’s help to identify the person responsible for abandoning this horse,” the spokesman said. “If you recognize this vehicle or have any information that may assist with this investigation, you are urged to contact Santa Barbara County Animal Services at 805-934-6119, ext. 6.”
Abandonment of an animal is a misdemeanor crime, punishable under California Penal Code Section 597s, but an unnecessary crime in this county because there's no need to abandon an animal, the spokesman said.
“Santa Barbara County is an animal-friendly community, and there are many resources available to animal owners who feel they can no longer provide care for their animals,” the spokesman added.
Donations to help with the care of the horse, as well as other abandoned animals, can be made at www.sbcanimalservices.org.
Once the mare is medically cleared, Animal Services will place it at a home. Anyone interested in meeting the horse at that time can email smadoption@sbcphd.org.