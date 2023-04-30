Talk to climate experts, learn how to lower your carbon footprint to increase your impact in addressing climate change and create a more sustainable Central Coast at a free interactive workshop on climate action this May.
On Monday, May 8, the Santa Maria Public Library in partnership with Climate Resilient Santa Barbara County and Tri-County Regional Energy Network (3C-REN) will host the workshop, starting at 5 p.m. in the library’s Learning Center.
3C-REN will demonstrate DIY Home Energy toolkits and induction cooktops. The toolkits and cooktops are available for checkout to library patrons.