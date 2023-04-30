Talk to climate experts, learn how to lower your carbon footprint to increase your impact in addressing climate change and create a more sustainable Central Coast at a free interactive workshop on climate action this May. 

On Monday, May 8, the Santa Maria Public Library in partnership with Climate Resilient Santa Barbara County and Tri-County Regional Energy Network (3C-REN) will host the workshop, starting at 5 p.m. in the library’s Learning Center. 

3C-REN will demonstrate DIY Home Energy toolkits and induction cooktops. The toolkits and cooktops are available for checkout to library patrons.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

