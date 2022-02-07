A low-flying helicopter will be hovering over Santa Maria and Orcutt this week as part of a SoCalGas effort to reduce methane emissions.
The primary component in natural gas energy, methane is used as fuel throughout Southern California and the world to heat buildings, provide lighting, to cook and many other commercial and residential applications.
When burned as a fuel, methane produces less carbon dioxide than fossil fuels. However, when it is leaked into the atmosphere before burning — as it travels through piping systems — methane is a potent greenhouse gas, trapping heat within the atmosphere.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, methane makes up 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. However, increased regulation and improvements in detection and repair technologies have led to a 15% reduction since 1990.
One of those new technologies, SoCalGas’ latest methane-detection equipment, will be front and center as a Bell JetRanger helicopter flies over Santa Maria and Orcutt at around 500 feet between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. this week, weather permitting. The flight pattern will be similar to someone mowing their lawn, as the new sensors aim to find gas leaks.
The new sensors use infrared light to capture images of leaks that are invisible to the naked eye and are more precise than ever, allowing for a wider survey to be conducted in a shorter amount of time.
Similar operations have been conducted in San Luis Obispo, Santa Ana and several other locations covered by the natural gas company.
The survey is part of SoCalGas' emission reduction program, in compliance with SB 1736 that passed in 2014 to make the use of natural gas more environmentally friendly by improving infrastructure and investing in new technology.
As part of the emission reduction program, the company must survey, catalog and repair methane leaks throughout their system. Any leak considered hazardous under federal regulations must be repaired immediately. Nonhazardous leaks are monitored until repairs are made.
Typically, leaks are reported to and investigated by SoCalGas technicians in person and listed on an interactive map of known leaks provided online.
SoCalGas operates and maintains the largest natural gas distribution system in the country, which includes more than 100,000 miles of pipeline, serving 21 million consumers.
For more information about the helicopter operations or the natural gas system, contact SoCalGas at 800-427-2200.