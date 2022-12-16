Thousands of lights and innovative ideas are the hallmark of this year’s winners in the 26th annual Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights Decorating Contest in Santa Maria, and residents can tour the winners independently using a map posted online.
The last two Santa Maria Trolley tours to see the winning entries Friday night had already booked up earlier in the week.
The annual holiday decorating contest is presented by People for Leisure and Youth Inc., also known as PLAY, the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Recreation and Parks Commission.
Commissioners who served as judges said they were in awe at the number of entries and the beautiful use of lights, which made decisions on the winning entries extremely difficult, said city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Nominations were accepted Nov. 14 through Dec. 5, and final judging took place Dec. 7, and winners were announced Dec. 9.
The winners are:
Best Decorated Rookie — Meza family, 1319 N. College Drive
Country Christmas Award — Evans family, 2842 Estrada Place
Home Spun Holiday Award — Lopez family, 416 S. Palisade Drive
California Dreamin’ Award — Mariscal family, 2443 Wailea Court
Simply Christmas Award — Snyder family, 2926 Bunfill Drive
Holiday Hall of Fame — Bernard family, 228 Linda Drive; Price family, 526 Boscoe Court; Kosmala family, 801 S. Miller St.; Dickerson family, 104 Palm Court; Melena family, 1051 W. Stowell Road.
A complete map of the winners’ locations, including those that received an honorable mention, is posted on the Santa Maria website at www.cityofsantamaria.org/recreation and the city’s social media pages.
Winners will be acknowledged at the City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, in the council chambers of City Hall, 110 E. Cook St.
A link to a video presentation showing the winning entries will be posted on the city’s website and YouTube channel.
For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.
