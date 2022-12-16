Thousands of lights and innovative ideas are the hallmark of this year’s winners in the 26th annual Lights, Sights and Holiday Nights Decorating Contest in Santa Maria, and residents can tour the winners independently using a map posted online.

The last two Santa Maria Trolley tours to see the winning entries Friday night had already booked up earlier in the week.

The annual holiday decorating contest is presented by People for Leisure and Youth Inc., also known as PLAY, the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Recreation and Parks Commission.

Lights Nights Holiday Sights Map

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

