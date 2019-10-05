A fast and heavy response to a wildfire near Tepusquet Road held the burn to about 5 acres late Saturday afternoon, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said.
County Fire issued a second alarm for the fire that broke out around 4:30 p.m. near the 4300 block of Tepusquet Road, about 2 miles northeast of the intersection with Santa Maria Mesa Road.
Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said the initial County Fire response included two fixed-wing aerial tankers, one helicopter, four engines, water tenders, bulldozers and handcrews in addition to units from the U.S. Forest Service.
The first units on the scene found fire burning over about two acres in light to medium fuels with a moderate rate of spread, Bertucelli said.
Because of the potential for the fire to expand, a second alarm was called that included an additional helicopter, but the forward progress was stopped and those units were released.
Firefighters were held back from approaching the fire for a short time because fallen power lines had energized a barbed wire fence, according to emergency radio calls.
“We don’t know what the cause is yet,” Bertucelli said shortly before 7 p.m. “There were reports of power lines down in the area, but that hasn’t been confirmed.
“No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported,” he added.
Bertucelli said firefighters would remain at the scene throughout the night and into Sunday to put out any hot spots and to strengthen the lines around the perimeter.