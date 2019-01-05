An urban and small stream flood advisory remains in effect until 7:30 p.m. tonight for Santa Barbara County. Some locations that could experience flooding include Santa Maria, Lompoc, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Guadalupe, Santa Ynez, Solvang, Buellton, Santa Barbara, Montecito, Carpinteria, Summerland, Goleta and the Thomas and Whittier burn areas.
According to the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management, Doppler radar and automated gauges at 2:46 p.m. indicated moderate to heavy rainfall across western and central Santa Barbara County, mainly west of Goleta.
The heaviest line of storms was observed just west of Gaviota, with an automated rain gauge at Rancho San Julian reporting 0.64 inches in 30 minutes between 2:20 and 2:50 pm. This line of storms, along with a slight chance of thunderstorms, will continue to spread eastward across the Santa Ynez mountains and Santa Barbara South Coast, including the Thomas and Whittier burn areas, through the afternoon and early evening hours.
Peak rainfall rates of 0.30 to 0.50 inches per hour will be common, with isolated rates up to 0.75 inches per hour possible under heavier rain bands or thunderstorms. In addition, the convective environment will continue to bring a threat of brief heavy rain bursts in a 15- to 30-minute period.
Roadway flooding will be likely across portions of the advisory area this afternoon and early evening, along with a threat of rockslides and mudslides on canyon roadways. This threat of flooding and rockslides will include Highways 101 and 154. In addition, there is the potential for localized and shallow mud and debris flows in the Thomas and Whittier burn areas this afternoon into this evening.
OEM advises motorist to "Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move away from recently burned areas. Minor flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas."
The OEM earlier advised that this line of strong storms is moving thru the county at around 15 mph. It will bring a threat of brief heavy downpours capable of localized flooding, wind gusts to 50 mph capable of downing trees and branches, and small hail.