Northern Santa Barbara County could get a quarter of its average seasonal rainfall from a storm rolling through the Central Coast on Thursday, and more rain may be on the way next week, forecasters said.
Rainfall that started early Wednesday morning was light, with most locations receiving less than a quarter of an inch by Wednesday afternoon, according to the County Department of Public Works real-time rainfall summary.
As of 6 p.m., the greatest precipitation was recorded on the western slope of 6,820-foot Big Pine Mountain, about 20 miles north of Santa Barbara, where 0.39 of an inch fell.
Santa Maria had received 0.08 of an inch, although 0.10 of an inch fell on Lompoc, 0.11 of an inch was reported in Orcutt and Los Alamos recorded 0.13 of an inch. Totals in the Santa Ynez Valley ranged from 0.04 inches in Santa Ynez to 0.09 inches in Buellton.
But it was enough to cause a few minor fender-bender traffic collisions and a couple of more serious crashes.
A woman was hospitalized with moderate injuries after her vehicle went 40 feet over the side of the roadway south of Highway 135 near Los Alamos at about 11:25 a.m.
It was unclear whether wet pavement contributed to the crash, as the California Highway Patrol was still investigating.
Then about 2 p.m., a single-vehicle rollover crash was reported on Highway 154.
But Wednesday’s light rain was just the appetizer. The main course is expected to be delivered Thursday.
“Everything is on track, so we’re still thinking 2 to 4 inches of rainfall,” meteorologist John Lindsey said Wednesday afternoon, adding that up to 6 inches could fall in the Santa Ynez Mountains.
“Today developed kind of the way we thought,” he continued. “But Thursday is going to be really stormy.”
Lindsey, Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s marine meteorologist at Diablo Canyon Power Plant, said strong winds with periods of heavy rain will continue on the Central Coast all day Thursday, with up to 3 feet of snow falling on the Sierra Nevada by Friday morning.
“If these rainfall amounts verify, we could receive 25 percent of our yearly average rainfall,” he said. “That’s amazing — 25 percent of the seasonal average in one day.”
An advisory from the County Office of Emergency Services said the rainfall is expected to stay below the intensities required to trigger debris flows in the Whittier, Thomas and Happy fire burn areas.
Officials said the county and National Weather Service will continue to monitor the approaching storm, and the office would advise the public if the situation changes.
Lindsey warned that the storm’s moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force winds from the southwest could ultimately lead to power outages, and he advised residents to be prepared.
“Usually, we see the winds out of the southeast, and the trees have evolved for northwest to southeast winds,” Lindsey said. “They’re oriented in that direction. When the wind is from the southwest, we have more broken limbs and trees down, and that can cause power outages.”
He advised people to stay away from any downed lines that might still be energized, call 911 to report them and then call PG&E’s Residential Customer Service Center toll-free at 800-743-5000.
But he also had other tips.
“Have flashlights and battery-powered radios with fresh batteries available,” Lindsey said. “Don’t use candles. That’s just asking for trouble. And plan to use a cell phone or land line to communicate.
“Also, what I do is get one of those one-gallon water containers you fill up at the supermarket and put it in the freezer,” he said. “If the power goes out, you can pull it out and put it in the refrigerator to keep the food cold.”
Lindsey said Friday is expected to be cooler, with highs mostly in the 50s, and cloudy, with strong gale-force winds from the southwest but little or no rain.
Temperatures will dip into the high 30s before sunrise Saturday, when another cold front is expected to bring one-tenth to one-third of an inch of rain and strong afternoon winds.
No rain is expected Saturday evening, which means entries in the Santa Maria Parade of Lights should remain dry as they roll up Broadway from Stowell Road to the Town Center mall.
Winds should be milder on Sunday, shifting to the northeast on Monday.
“But it looks like a wet, unsettled pattern for most of next week,” Lindsey said, adding periods of rain are expected Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.