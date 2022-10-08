Much like during the first half of October 2017, a trough of low pressure along the California coastline will produce moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) afternoon northwesterly (onshore) winds, and low marine clouds with pockets of fog and drizzle during the night and morning. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, an Omega Block will keep the storm track to the north of California. Overall, temperatures will remain mild.   

Persistent northwesterly (onshore) winds will allow the marine layer to move inland overnight with pockets of mist and drizzle, clearing from most areas during the late morning and afternoon. A few of the beaches may remain overcast throughout the day.  

High temperatures this weekend will range from the high-50s to low-60s at the beaches, the low to mid-70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc), and the mid-80s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez). 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0