Much like during the first half of October 2017, a trough of low pressure along the California coastline will produce moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) afternoon northwesterly (onshore) winds, and low marine clouds with pockets of fog and drizzle during the night and morning. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, an Omega Block will keep the storm track to the north of California. Overall, temperatures will remain mild.
Persistent northwesterly (onshore) winds will allow the marine layer to move inland overnight with pockets of mist and drizzle, clearing from most areas during the late morning and afternoon. A few of the beaches may remain overcast throughout the day.
High temperatures this weekend will range from the high-50s to low-60s at the beaches, the low to mid-70s in the coastal valleys (Santa Maria and Lompoc), and the mid-80s in the inland valleys (Santa Ynez).
A slug of subtropical moisture is expected to produce rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada and Tehachapi mountains on Monday.
Slightly cooler temperatures are forecast on Tuesday into Wednesday, with the inland valleys only reaching the 70s.
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds will develop during the afternoon on Thursday into Saturday. These winds will mix out the temperature inversion layer producing clear skies during the afternoon along the coastline. Away from the ocean, a gradual warming trend is forecast on Thursday through next Saturday, with the inland valleys hitting the mid to high-80s.
At this time, this weather pattern is expected to continue through next week as there are still no signs of the Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds.
Seawater temperatures will range between 56 and 58 degrees through Friday.
Saturday’s 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 12-second period) will remain at this level into Sunday, becoming a 2- to 4-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) on Monday through Wednesday.
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds will generate a 5- to 7-foot (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 8-second period) on Thursday into next Saturday.
Arriving from the Southern Hemisphere
A 2- to 3-foot Southern Hemisphere (205-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) is expected along our coastline on Monday through Tuesday.
This Date in Weather History (Oct. 8):
1871 - Prolonged drought and desiccating winds led to the great Chicago fire, the Peshtigo horror, and the Michigan fire holocaust. Fire destroyed more than 17,000 buildings killing more than 200 persons in the city of Chicago, while a fire consumed the town of Peshtigo, WI, killing more than 1,100 persons. In Wisconsin, a million acres of land were burned, and in Michigan, 2.5 million acres were burned, killing 200 persons.
"Tornadoes of fire" generated by intense heat caused houses to explode in fire. (David Ludlum)
1901 - A deluge at Galveston, TX, produced nearly 12 inches of rain in about a six-hour period. The rains came precisely 13 months after the day of the famous Galveston hurricane disaster. (David Ludlum)
1989 - Unseasonably warm weather prevailed in Central California as the Oakland Athletics won the American League pennant. San Luis Obispo reported a high of 99 degrees.