High pressure will build into Central California today, producing warm to hot temperatures. The inland valleys (Santa Ynez) will reach the low 90s today.
The marine layer is lurking off the coastline. Gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) northwesterly (onshore) winds this afternoon through Sunday morning will allow the marine layer with areas of fog and pockets of drizzle to develop in the coastal regions (June Gloom).
Large temperature gradients are expected Saturday afternoon into Sunday with Santa Ynez reaching an expected high of 88 degrees, while the beaches will mostly be in the 60s during the afternoon under overcast skies.
Away from the ocean, a cooling trend will develop on Sunday and continue into Monday as gale-force northwesterly winds redevelop along the coastline. In fact, moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph with gusts to 55 mph) northwesterly winds are expected on Monday.
Warmer weather will return Tuesday as high pressure builds into the Central Coast, which will bring increased fire potential.
Daytime highs are forecast to rise back into the 80s and 90s across the coastal valleys with triple-digit heat in the North County. Cooler and more seasonable weather could return toward the end of the next week as high pressure weakens.
Santa Maria Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
58/76 56/79 51/74 52/80 55/90 57/83 59/79 58/76
Santa Ynez Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
59/90 55/88 50/82 52/88 54/95 57/91 56/88 57/85
Lompoc Temperatures
Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat
56/82 58/78 54/73 51/77 52/86 54/80 59/76 58/74
Seawater Temperatures
Seawater temperatures will range between 50 to 53 degrees through Sunday, decreasing to 49 and 51 degrees on Monday and will remain at this level through Friday.
Surf Report
Today's 5- to 7-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 12-second period) is forecast through Sunday morning.
Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (305-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 11-second period) on Sunday afternoon and night, increasing to 9- to 11-feet with the same period on Monday.
A 7- to 9-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 9-second period) is forecast on Tuesday, decreasing to 5- to 7-feet on Wednesday.