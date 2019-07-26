{{featured_button_text}}

A heat wave expected to hit Saturday prompted the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department to issue a health alert for inland areas Friday afternoon.

National Weather Service forecasters in Oxnard are predicting temperatures ranging from 97 to 107 degrees in Santa Ynez Valley, over San Marcos Pass and in Cuyama Valley both Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures only cooling to mid-80s to low 90s overnight.

The health alert for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday urges residents to take the necessary safety measures to avoid heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The National Weather Service advised individuals to drink plenty of water, limit time in the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., have a plan to keep family and pets cool and check on elderly friends and neighbors, who are especially prone to heat illness.

Forecasters also reminded residents and visitors to never leave children or pets in a car, even for a short period of time.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.