A heat advisory has been issued for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today for the Santa Ynez Valley and western Santa Barbara County.
Temperatures are forecast to reach into the upper 90s, according to the advisory sent out by Santa Barbara County Aware and Prepare Alerts.
County emergency officials noted that temperatures inside vehicles, even if the windows are partially open, can quickly rise to life-threatening levels, so drivers should not leave pets, children or the elderly unattended in cars even for a short time.
You have free articles remaining.
Officials also are advising people to drink more fluids, keep themselves and their children and pets cool and check on family members and neighbors to be sure they are not suffering heat stroke.
To sign up to receive alerts about impending disasters and life-threatening situations, visit https://awareandprepare.org/.