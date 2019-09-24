With inland temperatures expected to hit 100 degrees, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for northern Santa Barbara County and parts of San Luis Obispo County.
The advisory will be in place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and includes the cities of Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Ynez, Solvang, San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Vandenberg, Morro Bay and Cambria.
Temperatures in Santa Maria and Lompoc are expected to hit 90 degrees. In the Santa Ynez Valley, high temperatures are forecast to reach 100.
NWS officials recommend that residents drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun while the advisory is in place.