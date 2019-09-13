With triple-digit temperatures forecast for the Santa Barbara County mountains, the National Weather Service on Friday issued a heat advisory for all of the county, with the exception of the south-facing coastal areas.
The heat advisory will be in effect on Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Daytime temperatures in Santa Maria and Lompoc will be in the high 80s, just shy of 90 degrees.
In the Santa Ynez Valley, temperatures are expected to hit or exceed 100 degrees.
County officials advised residents to drink more fluids and warned that temperatures inside vehicles, even with partially open windows, can quickly rise to life-threatening levels.