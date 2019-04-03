Dawn Goodman will be speak about the life of her father at this month's free Heart of the Valley program at 10:15 a.m. April 20 in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library.
The elder Goodman was a member of Hancock College’s first graduating class in 1930, as well as a bush pilot in Alaska.
Seating is limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Thanks to a partnership with local historian Shirley Contreras, the monthly series features an expert speaker talking about various aspects of Santa Maria Valley history.
It is designed to educate and delight the public with interesting facts from the past that have shaped the region.
Suggestions for possible speakers are welcomed and encouraged.
The library, located at 421 S. McClelland St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.
For more information, call 805-925-0994, ext. 8562.