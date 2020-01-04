Healthy 2020: Lompoc YMCA's first open house of new year focuses on fitness

Dozens of Lompoc families and community members, many of them likely looking to become more fit in the new year, gathered Saturday at the Lompoc Family YMCA for the facility's first open house of 2020.
The free event included a bounce house and an arts and crafts area, among others, for children.
But it also allowed adults to take tours and get an up-close look at the YMCA's equipment and programs, including yoga, Les Mills BODYPUMP, and cycling and Zumba classes.
Parents and students in the Lompoc Valley will have more on-campus afterschool options this school year, thanks to an expanded partnership between Lompoc Unified School District and the United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.
Lucy Thoms-Harrington was announced as the 2019 Lompoc Valley Woman of the Year on Wednesday night during a banquet put on by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce. The ceremony also included honors for Don Ramirez, who was chosen as this year’s Man of the Year, Tina Mercer, who was named the Chamber’s Volunteer of the Year, and South Side Coffee Co., which was presented with the Chamber’s Small Business Excellence Award.
The Lompoc Grocery Outlet store, owned by married couple Aaron and Alix Crocker, brought in $13,371 during this year’s Independence From Hunger campaign, which lasted a little more than a month and concluded on July 31. That total easily surpassed last year’s record of $9,042, and continued a trend of establishing a new record each year since the first drive in 2015.
Ashley Mingle shows guests how to make a mini-marshmallow igloo during the open house Saturday at the Lompoc Family YMCA.