Healthy 2020: Lompoc YMCA's first open house of new year focuses on fitness

Healthy 2020: Lompoc YMCA's first open house of new year focuses on fitness

Dozens of Lompoc families and community members, many of them likely looking to become more fit in the new year, gathered Saturday at the Lompoc Family YMCA for the facility's first open house of 2020.

The free event included a bounce house and an arts and crafts area, among others, for children.

But it also allowed adults to take tours and get an up-close look at the YMCA's equipment and programs, including yoga, Les Mills BODYPUMP, and cycling and Zumba classes.

The Lompoc Family YMCA hosts an open house each January as part of what leaders say is an effort to help community members get off to a healthy start in the new year.

Attendees of the open house were offered the chance to become members with a special reduced price of $20.20 for their first month of membership.

That special pricing will remain in effect through Jan. 20, according to the YMCA.

For more information on the Lompoc Family YMCA, visit www.ciymca.org/locations/lompoc-family-ymca.

