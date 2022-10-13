Data collectors are going door-to-door in Santa Maria this week conducting in-person surveys to help Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, Cottage Health and Dignity Health better understand the health needs and assets in the city.
The surveys began Thursday and will continue through Saturday with data collectors who speak both English and Spanish and have access to translation for other languages as needed, a Public Health Department spokeswoman said.
“Data that reflects the current health status of the Santa Maria community, particularly given the impacts this region has experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, are critical to informing how the public health system moves forward,” said Paige Batson, deputy director for community health.
Randomly selected households throughout Santa Maria have been chosen to participate in the data collection effort.
Trained data collectors wearing vests and nametags are walking neighborhoods to gather a representative sample of surveys.
Batson said all responses will be confidential and will not be connected to names, addresses or phone numbers, and no personal financial information will be collected.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
The Santa Maria Needs Assessment is a part of a larger countywide Community Health Needs Assessment spearheaded by Cottage Health and the Public Health Department.
Other partners in the countywide assessment are Community Health Care Centers of the Central Coast, Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization, Lompoc Valley Medical Center and the County Department of Behavioral Wellness.
Also partnering in the effort are MICOP, or Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project, as well as Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, Santa Barbara Foundation, Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, Tribal Health and UC Santa Barbara.
Batson said all data that’s collected will be shared with community members and partners as early as January 2023.
For more information about the data collection effort in Santa Maria and other components of the