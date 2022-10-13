Doctor and patient.jpg

A doctor examines a patient at the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department clinic in Santa Maria. The department has joined with Dignity Health and Cottage Health to survey Santa Maria residents about health care needs and services this week.

Data collectors are going door-to-door in Santa Maria this week conducting in-person surveys to help Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, Cottage Health and Dignity Health better understand the health needs and assets in the city.

The surveys began Thursday and will continue through Saturday with data collectors who speak both English and Spanish and have access to translation for other languages as needed, a Public Health Department spokeswoman said.

“Data that reflects the current health status of the Santa Maria community, particularly given the impacts this region has experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, are critical to informing how the public health system moves forward,” said Paige Batson, deputy director for community health.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

