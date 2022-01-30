For time immemorial along the Central Coast, native people cared for their health with a natural diet, active lifestyle and curative properties of countless native plants.
Today, northern Santa Barbara County communities focus on health through modern practices, medicines and technologies in facilities ranging from private offices to nonprofit clinics, expansive hospitals and specialty care facilities.
The European establishment of the 21 California Missions included La Purísima Mission in Lompoc and Mission Santa Inez along the banks of Alamo Pintado Creek. As Europeans traveled and people converged, so came the epidemics of smallpox and waterborne illnesses that devastated native populations, according to the Native American Heritage Commission of California.
Children were hardest hit as pneumonia and diphtheria spread in 1802 throughout the coastal region from Los Angeles. Four years later, measles killed thousands of people between San Francisco and Santa Barbara.
Disease before physicians
Physicians wouldn’t find their way to the coast until half a century later.
According to a September 1954 Santa Ynez Valley News story, Dr. Roman de la Cuesta of Spain simply planned to ranch when he arrived near Buellton a century earlier. In 1853-54, he built the adobe at Rancho La Vega, today the home of Mosby Winery & Vineyard, and settled into a life of farming. A scarcity of doctors, however, found him quickly pressed back into medical service. He traveled by horseback throughout the region and as far as Salinas, where he is said to have aided a man with a broken leg.
As the population grew, other doctors found their way into service here. Drs. Dimmick and Saunders in Lompoc, and Dr. Caselle who later practiced in Santa Barbara. In the mid-1880s, Dr. W.B. Cunnane began practicing in Santa Ynez. He was later joined by his brother, Dr. Tom Cunnane. Other doctors would follow: Stafford, Everets, William J. Lewis.
Camp Cooke early large provider
Camp Cooke Station Hospital may have been the earliest relatively large provider of healthcare to the area, while the 30th Medical Group at Vandenberg Space Force Base continues to provide health care services as one of six military treatment facilities in the Air Force Space Command.
For civilians, an expansion of healthcare didn’t arrive in the Lompoc Valley until well into WWII.
According to a column by then-administrator and CEO of Lompoc Healthcare District Jim Raggio, published by the Lompoc Record Nov. 22, 2007, the Lompoc Community Hospital Association was formed Oct. 22, 1942 “with the assurances from the federal government they would provide financing ($170,000) to build an acute hospital for the Lompoc community.”
The following year, construction began, and in 1945, the California State Legislature enacted the Local Hospital Care District Law. The measure provided for the construction and operation of hospitals and other healthcare facilities in underserved areas. The law also allowed the districts to recruit and support physicians.
In 1946, as promised, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors created the first such district in forming Lompoc Valley Healthcare District. The five-member, elected board represents voters of the 463-square-mile district which includes Lompoc, Mission Hills, Mesa Oaks, Vandenberg Village, a portion of Vandenberg Space Force Base and land extending east from Lompoc toward Buellton.
The original structure at 508 E. Hickory Avenue remained in use until 7:59 a.m., June 8, 2010 when the front doors swished open at the new 60-bed Lompoc Valley Medical Center at 1515 E. Ocean Ave.
“This is one of the biggest days of Lompoc history,” then-CEO Jim White told the Lompoc Record.
The new facility, built for $80 million over the course of five years, was largely funded with a community bond measure. It was designed to meet new state seismic building requirements that threatened to close the old facility.
Today, the district owns and operates: a 110-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility; a 60-bed, general acute care hospital; counseling center; sleep disorder center; laboratory; imaging facilities; orthopedic center; and hematology/oncology facilities.
In addition, the district operates North H Center, formerly Sansum Clinic, and North Third Center, formerly Valley Medical Group.
Lompoc is also home to ancillary services provided by Santa Barbara-based Sansum Clinic, the largest private, independent, non-profit outpatient healthcare organization between Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area. Its Lompoc Specialty Care includes nephrology, cardiology and podiatry.
SANTA MARIA
Sansum also serves Santa Maria where four dermatologists staff Dermatology Associates of Sansum Clinic.
The specialty care found today in Santa Maria is a far cry from less than a handful of physicians serving the region a century ago, beginning with Dr. William T. Lucas in 1879.
Sickness followed pioneers, and northern Santa Barbara County was no exception.
According to records gleaned by Shirley Contreras of the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, typhoid fever, influenza, consumption, cholera, meningitis and malaria were among the causes of death cited on local death records between 1882 and 1903. Other causes included heart disease, cancer, whooping cough, suicide, even a hanging (1890 Ed Criswell on Whiskey Row).
Lucas began serving the area in the midst of the 1885-1903 tuberculosis outbreak that took the lives of 58 Santa Maria Valley residents. A bout with meningitis took 15 people during the same period while 10 people died as a result of influenza from 1890 to 1893.
Even after his arrival, 15 people died of typhoid fever (1889-1902).
These were big losses at a time when Santa Maria’s population sat at about 800 residents.
In her Aug. 16, 1996 column for the Five Cities Times-Press-Recorder, Jean Hubbard of the South County Historical Society reported Dr. Ormond Paulding was soon to join Lucas. Making their rounds in horse and buggy, the pair served patients in Sisquoc, Tepusquet, Guadalupe, Oso Flaco, Casmalia and Santa Maria.
Paulding, whose brother Dr. Edwin Paulding lived in and served Arroyo Grande and environs, served more than 30 years as a Santa Barbara County physician.
“We established the first hospital between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo just 20 years ago, and we’ve taken care of a lot of people. I suppose we can handle 14 or 15 patients at a time,” he said in 1926.
Other early doctors included Livingston, Wade, Bagby as well as Lambert Coblentz and Zach Coblentz. Bert graduated from Santa Maria Union High School in 1897, then Cooper Medical College in 1904 before joining Dr. Lucas in practice at Chapel and Vine streets.
Bert would serve the U.S. Army Medical Corps where he advanced to operating surgeon and rank of major. After his honorable discharge in 1918, he returned to Santa Maria for two years, traveled to New York to study surgery and on to Europe and Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic before returning to Santa Maria. Here he also served as company doctor at the Betteravia sugar factory.
When Lucas died in 1931, Bert took over the practice, specializing in surgical cases while Zach served as general practitioner for three years before moving his family to San Francisco.
By 1938, it was clear to the Sisters of St. Francis of Penance and Charity that a hospital was needed. The city’s population had boomed to about 8,000 residents, and physicians remained relatively sparse, let alone acute care.
On May 29, 1940, Santa Marians turned out to attend the formal opening of the $267,000, 35-bed Our Lady of Perpetual Help Hospital, Contreras wrote.
The hospital, later more commonly referred to as “Sisters’ Hospital,” was replaced in 1967 by the four-story, 125-bed Marian Hospital on 10 acres of land donated by Capt. and Mrs. G. Allan Hancock. While hospital care moved to the 1400 East Church Street facility, Sisters’ Hospital on South College Avenue became home to Marian Residence.
In 1985, Marian Hospital opened the first kidney dialysis center on the Central Coast, according to Contreras, and two years later, Marian Hospital became Marian Medical Center. During the same period, the organization also opened Marian Extended Care Center, Marian Children’s Center, Marian Home Care Services and Marian Hospice.
The Marian Oncology Program started in 1997, the same year the center merged with Catholic Healthcare West. And in 2002, Marian joined Dignity Health and was renamed Marian Regional Medical Center.
In 1997, Marian's Oncology Program began along with Marian Cancer Center and Marian Community Clinics.
In response to the rapidly growing population of the Santa Maria Valley and ongoing advances in medical technology, Marian Regional Medical Center built a new hospital, which opened on May 22, 2012.
Nearby Mission Hope Cancer Center brought state-of-the art technology and compassionate care to cancer patients of the Central Coast under the direction of Dr. Robert Dichmann and his colleague, Katherine Guthrie. Their goal: reduce unnecessary stress a patient might experience by integrating cancer services into one, local facility. In addition, Mission Hope has partnered with UCLA to offer clinical trials and other services.
According to the City of Santa Maria’s 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report, Marian Regional Medical Center has become the city’s third-largest employer with 1,920 employees, just a shade behind Santa Maria-Bonita School District. Vandenberg Air Force Base was its top employer.