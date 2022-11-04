U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra traveled to Santa Maria to lead a roundtable discussion with Congressman Salud Carbajal on Wednesday.

Becerra and Carbajal used the event to "highlight the importance of getting updated vaccinations," according to a press release from Becerra's office.

The new bivalent booster is said to be designed to combat newer strains of COVID-19.

