U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra traveled to Santa Maria to lead a roundtable discussion with Congressman Salud Carbajal on Wednesday.
Becerra and Carbajal used the event to "highlight the importance of getting updated vaccinations," according to a press release from Becerra's office.
The new bivalent booster is said to be designed to combat newer strains of COVID-19.
Secretary Becerra and Congressman Carbajal toured the Community Health Centers Del Valle clinic in Santa Maria, before joining the discussion with representatives from the various healthcare organizations in the Central Coast.
They emphasize that all Central Coast families should get the updated vaccine, especially before the holiday season. This includes those in the Latino community and other underserved communities.
Carbajal and Becerra are both sons of California farmworkers. So they shared their understanding on how the farmworking community is harder to reach with this information.
At the roundtable, a farm worker by the name of Filemon Atilano shared his story of struggling to recover from COVID-19 and how the impact of the virus continues to affect his health.
Central Coast families looking to receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine can find one near them by visiting vaccines.gov, by calling 800-232-0233, or talking to their local health provider.
April Chavez is the Santa Maria City Reporter for the Santa Maria Times. If you have information, or a story idea that you would like to share, send her an email at AChavez@SantaMariaTimes.com.