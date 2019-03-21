Emergency crews are responding to a head-on vehicle collision on the southbound Highway 101 at Betteravia Road, with two people reportedly trapped in one of the vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The collision, which occurred around 10:45 a.m., was reportedly caused by a wrong-way driver traveling down the middle lane of the freeway.
The Betteravia on-ramp had been closed off, and Santa Maria Police are diverting traffic off at Stowell Road.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.