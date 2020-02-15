Head-on crash killed one, injured two near Lompoc

A head-on crash Friday night on Highway 1 south of Lompoc left one person dead and two with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash between a 2005 Honda S2000, initially identified as a Mazda Miata, and a 2015 Nissan Sentra occurred at 6:18 p.m. on Highway 1 just south of Santa Rosa Road, according to a CHP report.
Names were not released in the report, but the CHP said a 55-year-old man from Lompoc was driving northbound in the Honda when, for an unknown reason, the car veered off the road to the right, then careened back across the traffic lanes.
The Honda smashed into the southbound Nissan driven by a 27-year-old Santa Barbara man, killing a 24-year-old woman in the Nissan’s front passenger seat.
Capt. Daniel Bertucelli with the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said a critically injured individual was transported by ambulance to Lompoc Airport, where a CalSTAR helicopter airlifted the patient to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Bertucelli said a moderately injured individual had to be extricated from one of the vehicles, and the County Air Support Unit helicopter remained in the area in case that person also needed air transport to Cottage.
Bertucelli said County Fire sent two engines and Lompoc Fire Department sent one engine to the crash. Three ambulances also responded, he said.
With both lanes of Highway 1 blocked, officials shut down the highway to southbound traffic at Highway 246 and to northbound traffic at Jalama Road while the injured were tended to and the wreckage was cleared away.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at mhodgson@leecentralcoastnews.com.