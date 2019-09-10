Emergency crews are responding to reports of a vehicle that rolled over and caught fire after a head-on collision on Highway 154, just west of San Marcos Road, just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
One lane of Highway 154 has been blocked as crews from Santa Barbara County Fire and Los Padres Forest Service launch a full brush fire response.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
While "multiple impacts" were reported, according to the California Highway Patrol, there is no information on the number or cars involved or extent of possible injuries.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.