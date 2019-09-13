Officers from the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Fire crews are responding to a report of a head-on collision on Highway 154 a quarter-mile east of the entrance to Lake Cachuma.
A Park Ranger was first on scene and told responding units that there are three people needing treatment, with one person who needs to be extricated from a vehicle.
According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page both lanes of Highway 154 are blocked because of the crash, and a CalSTAR helicopter has been called in.
There is no word on the condition of the occupants of either vehicle at this time, we will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.