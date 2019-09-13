A head-on collision near the entrance to Cachuma Lake Recreational Area resulted in one driver being airlifted to Cottage Hospital and the closure of Highway 154 for more than an hour Friday morning.
After emergency crews from Santa Barbara County Fire and the California Highway Patrol responded to the call just after 8:30 a.m., they found a pickup truck on its side and a passenger van with two occupants blocking the roadway a quarter mile east of the entrance to Cachuma Lake.
The female driver of the van was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by emergency crews. She was transported by ambulance to a field near the recreation area, then transferred to a CALSTAR helicopter for transport to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara with moderate injuries, according to a County Fire spokesman.
A minor, who was riding in the passenger van, was able to exit the vehicle on her own and was transported by ambulance to Cottage Hospital with minor injuries.
The male driver of the pickup also exited the vehicle on his own and was treated on scene for what were described as minor injuries, the spokesman said.
The highway was reopened at 10:10 a.m. after the vehicles were cleared and an initial investigation was completed. Officials have yet to determine the cause of the collision and have not updated the condition of the victims.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.